Monday, August 9, 2021

Tigers club captain Jason Silverthorn returns

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford Tigers captain Jason Silverthorn is returning to the club for his seventh year wearing his familiar number 22 shirt.

Silverthorn has been the club captain through the most successful period in the club’s history and lifted the NIHL National League and Cup trophies in the 2019/20 season, ending that campaign as joint top scorer with 33 goals.

Silverthorn commented: “It’s that time of year again when the names will be released and the new squad unveiled but this time there is an air of anticipation that change is around the corner.

“The shortened 2019/20 season followed by the resulting cancellation of the 2020/21 season, due to the pandemic, left us all unsure of our future. A glimmer of hope was lit in us all with the Spring Cup taking place in March and with it being a very high level of competition and we now look to build on the success of those 6 weeks and take the Tigers forward.

“My family and I call Telford home, we have made life long friendships and the Tigers’ players/staff are a part of our extended family. It’s time for us all to look to a brighter future and gain strength from the tragedy/losses we have endured together. I’m back and ready to pick right up where we left off, challenging for and winning trophies!”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: “Jason has been our club captain since he joined us in 2014 and has an exceptional scoring record since he has been here. I say the same thing at the start of every season, that it is an easy decision to bring Jason back as he is the epitome of what you want from a player, he always gives 100% and leads by example.

“He is a true captain and has the respect of every player in our dressing room. He is a fan favourite and I am sure the Tigers’ fans are as delighted as I am that Jason has agreed to return for another season.”

