Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 1 Burton Albion

A disappointing start to the campaign for Shrewsbury Town as John Brayford’s goal gives the visitors all three points.

The former Derby County and Sheffield United defender saw his header beat debutant Marko Marosi and Town were unable to cancel it out.

Steve Cotterill’s side attempted to rally but their efforts were in vain, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men sent the travelling contingent home happy.

The aforementioned Marosi was one of three debuts handed out with the Slovakian joined by Ryan Bowman and Elliott Bennett. Town were expected to be without Ethan Ebanks-Landell due to hip issues – but the defender was present from the beginning. Former Captain Ollie Norburn took to the bench after recovering from a chest infection.

Burton were without last season’s marksman Kane Hemmings and new boy Louis Moult was also missing from the eleven. Hasselbaink may have been tempted to get his boots back on – the Dutchman certainly wowed fans during his career with the likes of Chelsea, Leeds, and Middlesbrough.

However, the ex QPR manager had to put his trust in others to conjure up the goods. Following a tentative opening period, Jonny Smith blazed comfortably over the target. The home side attempted to be inventive through Elliott Bennett and Ryan Bowman but Ben Garrett was largely untroubled in the away goal.

Instead, the Brewers took charge. Jacob Maddox, who is on loan from Portuguese outfit Vitoria de Guimaraes, bore down on goal but found Marko Marosi alive and alert to the danger. Jonny Smith got his angles wrong earlier but found his shooting boots when he tested Town’s Slovakian stopper with a fierce strike from distance.

Shrewsbury had no answer for Burton’s attacking prowess and found themselves a goal down just after the half hour mark. Jonny Smith capped off an impressive 30 minutes with an assist as his corner was directed into the back of the net by the evergreen John Brayford.

Ryan Bowman cut a lone figure up top as he tried to feed off scraps. David Davis screwed a shot wide as Town’s supporters grew increasingly frustrated. Burton looked to add to their solitary goal toward the end of an insipid first half from a Shrewsbury perspective. Former West Ham midfielder Joe Powell was denied by Marosi, and the ex-Coventry keeper also comfortably gathered Conor Shaughnessy’s tame header.

Shrewsbury’s energy levels rose in the early stages of the second half but Burton remained a persistent threat. Tom O’Connor connected sweetly but saw his effort fly narrowly wide.

Town finally posed a danger when Matthew Pennington stormed forward and slipped Elliott Bennett down the channel. Pennington had continued his run to try and connect to the delivery, but Burton managed to scramble behind for a corner.

Then, substitute Rekeil Pyke fed full-back Luke Leahy whose rasping shot was diverted away from goal by ex-Crewe keeper Ben Garrett. A series of near misses and blocks derailed Town’s hopes for an equaliser, whilst Cameron Borthwick-Jackson stuck a header wide of the post late on.

A disappointing start to the season for Town who welcome Lincoln in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night – Burton welcome Oxford in the same competition.

Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 6. Pierre (45), 17. Bennett, 16. Davis, 10. Vela, 3. Leahy, 7. Whalley (45), 12. Bowman (63), 11. Udoh

Subs: 8. Norburn, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Ogbeta (45), 15. Pyke (63), 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 23. Nurse (45)

Subs Not Used: 8. Norburn, 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels

Burton Albion

24. Garrett, 2. Brayford, 16. Shaughnessy, 26. Leak, 37. Hamer, 4. Oshilaja, 15. O’Connor, 11. Smith, 29. Maddox (38), 14. Patrick (83), 10. Akins

Subs: 3.Borthwick-Jackson (83), 7. Morris, 8. Powell (38), 17. Rowe, 18. Blake-Tracy, 22. Balcombe, 23. Taylor

Subs Not Used: 7. Morris, 17. Rowe, 18. Blake-Tracy, 22. Balcombe, 23. Taylor

Other League One Results

Bolton 3 – 3 MK Dons

Cambridge 1 – 1 Oxford

Crewe 1 – 1 Cheltenham

Doncaster 1 – 2 AFC Wimbledon

Fleetwood 0 – 1 Portsmouth

Gillingham 1 – 1 Lincoln

Ipswich 2 – 2 Morecambe

Rotherham 2 – 0 Plymouth

Sunderland 2 – 1 Wigan

Wycombe 2 – 1 Accrington