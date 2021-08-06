Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

The Sky Bet League One curtain raiser is upon us as Shrewsbury Town prepare to kick start their season at home to Burton Albion.

It seems only yesterday that Shrewsbury were closing their 2020/21 campaign against Crewe, but following a summer of Wembley heartache and Olympic dreams, the Montgomery Waters Meadow prepares to host League One action once more.

Steve Cotterill spoke further to national media regarding his horrendous battle with COVID-19 and the brave boss is set for a league touchline return.

Town will still need to dabble in the transfer market with a mass exodus of players post last season and only a handful of new arrivals. But the likes of Marko Marosi, Luke Leahy, George Nurse, Elliott Bennett, and Ryan Bowman will be targeting debuts. Matthew Pennington is now a permanent Shrewsbury signing, whilst David Davis did depart but quickly found his way back.

Town fans will be keeping everything crossed that they manage to hold onto the highly rated Nathanael Ogbeta. The former Manchester City youngster was heavily linked with Peterborough and manager Steve Cotterill slammed his agent for “ringing around clubs” to try and secure his client a move.

Whilst no current Town players featured in Euro 2020, Aaron Pierre and Ollie Norburn were part of Grenada’s Gold Cup campaign. The Spice Boys failed to progress beyond the group stages after heavy defeats to Honduras, Qatar, and Panama.

Steve Cotterill could be without Norburn for the season opener with the enforcer suffering with a chest infection. Ethan Ebanks-Landell has had issues with his hip and groin.

Shrewsbury are looking for their first win at home to Burton since Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro scored the only goal of the contest in November 2014. Burton are unbeaten in their previous five visits.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has drafted in 12 players over the summer. Among them are former Salop duo Bryn Morris and Aaron Amadi-Holloway. Frazer Blake-Tracy, Louis Moult, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Adedeji Oshilaja, Conor Shaughnessy, Thomas O’Connor, Omari Patrick, Ryan Leak, Jacob Maddox, and Ellery Balcombe will all be aiming to impress.

High profile exits over the summer at the Pirelli Stadium included Stephen Quinn (Mansfield), Luke Varney (Quorn FC), Ben Fox (Grimsby), John-Joe O’Toole (released), Colin Daniel (released), and Neal Eardley (released).

Burton are reeling with the possible absence of striker Kane Hemmings. The former Rangers man, who netted 15 times last season, has a hamstring problem. The aforementioned Louis Moult, a capture from Preston, will miss out with ankle ligament damage.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 3. Leahy, 6. Pierre, 23. Nurse, 10. Vela, 16. Davis, 7. Whalley, 14. Ogbeta, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: Burgoyne 15. Pyke, 17. Bennett, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 20. Lloyd, 22. Daniels,

Burton Albion:

1. O’Hara, 2. Brayford, 4. Oshilaja, 5. Bostwick, 3. Borthwick-Jackson, 10. Akins, 7. Morris, 8. Powell, 14. Patrick, 13. Parker, 17. Rowe

Subs: Smith, 15. O’Connor, 16. Shaughnessy, 19. Amadi-Holloway, 24. Garratt, 26. Leak, 38. Mancienne

Other League One Fixtures

Bolton V MK Dons

Cambridge V Oxford

Charlton V Sheffield Wednesday (17:30)

Crewe V Cheltenham

Doncaster V AFC Wimbledon

Fleetwood V Portsmouth

Gillingham V Lincoln

Ipswich V Morecambe

Rotherham V Plymouth

Sunderland V Wigan

Wycombe V Accrington