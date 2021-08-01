17.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 2, 2021

Danny Rose returns to Telford Tigers for ninth season

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Danny Rose for the 2021/22 season, his ninth year with the club.

Danny Rose returns to Telford Tigers. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019
Rose proved to be a key defender during the team’s double winning season and played in every single game during the season.

Danny said: “I’m really excited to be back in Telford next year. After speaking with Tom and having had the kind of season we had previously, it made my decision extremely easy to come back and sign for Telford again.

“Obviously winning the double was incredible and it was just a shame the way it ended and that we didn’t get to try for the treble, but this is a new season and I’m looking forward to getting it started and pulling on a Tigers jersey again.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: “Danny has been an integral part of the Tigers’ defensive core for a number of years now, but in the last season we played his game really excelled. He’s always had the tools, but you can see the maturity and composure growing all the time.

“He is a strong skater and very mobile who uses his skating well to compete at a high level. Previously I have said about Danny that he could really propel his game to the next level, well he did exactly that and more, he is up there with the best in the league in my opinion.

“He has a tough job to do every night, playing big minutes against other teams’ best players and as a pairing Thomas McKinnon and Danny played a huge role in being a strong shut down pairing for us. Danny played in every game for us during the double winning season which is an accomplishment in itself.”             

