New Shropshire cricket competition hailed a success

Quatt Cricket Club is celebrating after being crowned champions of the first-ever Aaron’s Premier 100 competition, beating Ludlow by just six runs in a tense final.

Quatt Cricket Club with the Premier 100 Trophy

The competition, which was the first of its kind to take place in Shropshire, followed the new 100-ball format which was introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board this summer.

Shrewsbury-based legal practice Aaron and Partners were the exclusive sponsor of the tournament which saw teams battle it out for the inaugural trophy at Worfield Cricket Club, with both the semi-finals and finals played throughout the day.

The Aaron’s Premier 100 final was the first of two 100 knockout competitions to conclude, with the region’s Division Two clubs set to compete in the Aaron’s 100 tournament at Ellesmere Cricket Club on August 1.

Richard Barge is a Partner and the Head of Family Law at Aaron & Partners and also plays for Lilleshall Cricket Club. He said: “The tournament has been brilliant throughout and the final definitely didn’t disappoint, with plenty of exciting action and a very close finish that had us all on the edge of our seats.

“It was great to see so many people come along to support the teams, and the location and atmosphere made it a very special event. Congratulations to Quatt Cricket Club and to all the other teams who took part in a brilliant day.

“It’s fantastic to be able to support events such as this that really bring people and communities together in the region – especially after such a challenging year. Now, we’re looking ahead to the Aaron’s 100 final, which promises to be another action-packed day of Cricket.”

Aaron and Partners’ sponsorship of The Hundred follows on from the firm being named as the exclusive sponsor of the Shropshire County Cricket League’s Junior and Senior Slam competitions in 2018.

Chairman of the Shropshire County Cricket League Gordon Smith said: “It’s been fantastic to see competitive cricket taking place again and we are so grateful to Aaron and Partners for their ongoing support.

“A huge congratulations to all the teams who took part in the final and thank you to all the those who came to support on the day. We can’t wait to see the action unfold at the Aaron’s 100 final on the 1st of August.”