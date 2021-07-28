12.8 C
Thursday, July 29, 2021

Shrewsbury Town swoop for George Nurse

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town has bolstered their defensive reinforcements by confirming the acquisition of former Bristol City man George Nurse.

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

The 22-year-old leaves Ashton Gate and pens a two-year deal with Shrewsbury. He will certainly be searching for a more permanent home after being shipped out on loan three times.

Nurse played 40 times for non-league Weston Super Mare during the 2018/19 season – scoring twice.

His first taste of league football came at Newport County and made his professional debut in August 2019 during an EFL Cup win over Gillingham.

He scored his first goal in dramatic fashion for Newport – a 96th minute winner against Carlisle. Nurse spent part of last season at Shrewsbury’s fierce rivals Walsall – featuring 10 times in the league.

He signs a two-year deal at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

