Dan Mitchell returns to Telford Tigers for new season

Telford Tigers are welcoming the return of Dan Mitchell for the 2021/22 season.

Dan Mitchell

Mitchell will return for his fourth year with the Tigers, his second as a senior player after playing up for the senior team a number of times whilst still an U18 player. Mitchell will wear the number 88 shirt and was part of the double winning team scoring 6 goals and 12 points.

Mitchell said: “I am happy to return to my hometown club again next season. I have come through the junior set up of the club and had my first full season with the senior squad when we won the double, which was an amazing achievement for the club – it was a great season. I am looking to score more goals next season and continue to improve. I am determined to continue the success we have had at this club.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: “What a good signing this is for us. Dan’s a real bundle of energy, he plays the game one way – hard and fast. I love what he brings to the team.

“He’s developed extremely well over the last three seasons but I really think he has huge potential, he can play the way he does but I also think he can add 10 to 15 goals just by continually going to the right areas and getting his nose dirty.

“He’s tough as nails, strong as an ox and has excellent acceleration and speed. When he’s coming at you moving his feet he’s tough to stop and he’s only got one thing on his mind, which is taking the puck straight to the net, not something that many guys do. He is a character guy, makes the room come alive with his humour and presence. He’s a Telford kid and I hope will be a big part of this club for years to come.”