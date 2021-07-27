19.1 C
Bumper catch of 3,130lb at Shropshire fishery’s weekend doubles festival

Fish weighing more than 3,130lb were caught during a doubles competition at a popular Shropshire fishery and holiday park at the weekend.

Associate director of Salop Caravan Sites, Ed Glover (centre) present prizes to the Spring Lea Doubles Festival winners Mick Keene (left) and Brian Travis
The Doubles Festival on Saturday and Sunday was the first competition held at Spring Lea Holiday Park and Fishery under the new ownership of Shrewsbury-based leisure company, Salop Caravans Sites.

Thirty-six anglers from Shropshire and Mid Wales competed in teams of two, with each team member fishing Mallard and Orfe pools on alternate days. Catches were impressive, with carp up to 17lb contributing to the overall total weight.

The overall winners were Brian Travis and Mick Keene with a catch weight of 358lb 12oz. Runners up were Melvin and Mark Kearns with 333lb 12oz and third were Rich and Gary Margerison with 269lb 1oz.

The competition was sponsored by Middy Tackle, Adrenaline Baits and Gocatchfish.

Ed Glover, associate director of Salop Caravans Sites, thanked the anglers, sponsors and fishery bailiff Brian Morgan for their support. “It was a very successful weekend,” he said. “We were very impressed with the weights returned by the anglers and the quality and condition of the fish.

“This was the first of a series of competitions that will be hosted by the fishery under new ownership in the coming months.”

