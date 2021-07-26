LTA president David Rawlinson heading to Shropshire for a two-day visit this week

David Rawlinson, the president of the Lawn Tennis Association, is heading to Shropshire for a two-day visit later this week.

He will visit clubs across the county on Friday and Saturday to meet volunteers who give so much of their time to help ensure that tennis continues to flourish in Shropshire.



Simon Jones, the chair of Tennis Shropshire, said: “It’s always an honour when the president of the LTA takes the time to come and see all the good work that we are doing in the county.



“David Rawlinson has been to the county before to visit one of the professional tennis tournaments held at The Shrewsbury Club.



“We are looking forward to welcoming him and taking him to some of the clubs to see some of the programmes that we are running.



“It will enable him to see first hand the great work that’s being done around Shropshire.”



Bob Kerr, the LTA councillor for Shropshire, added: “David’s tour of the county provides the chance for him to meet and thank volunteers involved in making things happen here in Shropshire.



“Telford Tennis Centre will be his first port of call on Friday morning while he will also be heading to the north of the county to visit Hollies Tennis Club in Whitchurch and Tilstock Bowling and Tennis Club.



“He will also visit a number of other clubs including Bishop’s Castle Tennis Club, Cound & District Tennis Club and Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club.



“We are always pleased to have a visit from the LTA president. David shows such passion for the game and plays to a good standard himself, so we will hopefully give him the opportunity to pick up a racket at some stage during his visit.



“He’s with us on Friday and Saturday before heading off to Hereford & Worcester on Sunday and Monday.”