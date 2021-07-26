Jack Watkins returns to Telford Tigers for fourth consecutive season

Jack Watkins, brother of Head Coach Tom Watkins, is returning to Telford Tigers for the 2021/22 season.

Jack Watkins

Watkins returns for his fourth consecutive season after being a key part of the team during the NIHL League and Cup double-winning team scoring 26 points.

Jack will wear the number 93 shirt.

Watkins stated: “It’s a pleasure to be back in a Tigers Jersey for another season. After the way the last season ended, we’ve still got unfinished business to attend to and eyes solely focused on that treble! The team is shaping up nicely with a mixture of returning players and new faces in the locker room, it’s been a strange 18 months and I can’t wait to get going.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: ”It was another easy to decision to sign Jack for the forthcoming season. During our last season Jack was one of the stand out players and took his game to a new level.

“He played at centre for much of the season and this was a position he grew into, scoring some big goals for us.

“Jack showed how good the physical side of his game is and he can change games with the level of his performance. The one area of his game I expect him to improve next season is his points tally and I am confident with his ability he will be able to do that.”