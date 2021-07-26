24.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 26, 2021

Jack Watkins returns to Telford Tigers for fourth consecutive season

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Jack Watkins, brother of Head Coach Tom Watkins, is returning to Telford Tigers for the 2021/22 season.

Jack Watkins
Jack Watkins

Watkins returns for his fourth consecutive season after being a key part of the team during the NIHL League and Cup double-winning team scoring 26 points.

Jack will wear the number 93 shirt.

- Advertisement -

Watkins stated: “It’s a pleasure to be back in a Tigers Jersey for another season. After the way the last season ended, we’ve still got unfinished business to attend to and eyes solely focused on that treble! The team is shaping up nicely with a mixture of returning players and new faces in the locker room, it’s been a strange 18 months and I can’t wait to get going.” 

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: ”It was another easy to decision to sign Jack for the forthcoming season. During our last season Jack was one of the stand out players and took his game to a new level.

“He played at centre for much of the season and this was a position he grew into, scoring some big goals for us.

“Jack showed how good the physical side of his game is and he can change games with the level of his performance. The one area of his game I expect him to improve next season is his points tally and I am confident with his ability he will be able to do that.”             

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP