Impressive performance secures victory for Shropshire CCC Academy over Herefordshire’s Development XI

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Academy side produced an impressive performance to emerge winners by 69 runs over Herefordshire’s Development XI in their latest 50-over friendly at Wrekin College.

Wrekin College was the venue for Shropshire’s victory against Herefordshire’s Development XI

Matt Lamb led the way with the bat by compiling an excellent 90 as Shropshire totalled 244-9 before a strong all-round bowling performance removed Herefordshire for 175.



Head of Academy Ian Roe said: “It was a much better performance than the week before against Staffordshire’s Development XI with bat, ball and in the field.



“The standard of fielding we produced was much sharper, we created a lot of energy, there were direct hits and a good run out to close out the game.



“We played a very young side again. Ollie Gilks, at 20, was our oldest player, while we had two 15-year-olds in Jack Home and Ollie Parton from Shifnal – who was a late replacement for Sam Ellis – a 16-year-old in Matt Lamb and a number of 17 and 18-year-olds.”



Bridgnorth’s Joe Smallman, captaining Shropshire’s Academy side for the first time, elected to bat first and Shropshire’s top order responded well.



Openers Gilks (33) and Home (21) put on 65 for the first wicket.



Then Wellington youngster Lamb, batting at three, was in fine touch as he struck 90, from 103 balls, sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 93 with his Wellington team mate Will Lewin (34).



The Herefordshire bowlers stuck to their task well, with Indie Jerram taking 3-15 and Jake Hill 2-40.



Set a victory target of 245, Herefordshire made an assured start, but, having been 55-1, they were then reduced to 91-5 as wickets started to fall regularly.



Luke Tulacz played well for 78 and Paddy Thompson offered some support with 33, but Shropshire continued to keep it tight and Herefordshire were ultimately bowled out for 175 in the 43rd over.



Worfield’s Matthew Rees claimed 3-28 from 10 overs, with two wickets each for Wellington duo Will Lewin (2-25) and Adithya Manigandan (2-52).



Roe added: “They were two reasonably even matched sides which is what Dave Nock and myself, along with the Herefordshire coach Richard Skyrme, wanted to provide a challenging game of cricket for both sets of players.



“We feel that we achieved that and on this occasion we came away as victors.



“It was a showcase game for both sets of players and they represented their counties really well, so it was an enjoyable day.



“We hope our players go back to their clubs this weekend and continue the good form they showed representing the county club.”



Shropshire’s Academy side will host Cheshire Academy at Newport Cricket Club in their next 50-over friendly on Friday at 11am.