Shrewsbury Wheelchair Tennis Tournament enjoys a successful return

Ruairi Logan headed home to Scotland from Shropshire with a hat-trick of awards as the Shrewsbury Wheelchair Tennis Tournament enjoyed a successful return.

Men’s doubles – and singles – winner Ruairi Logan, left, with his doubles partner Mark Langeveld, and tournament referee Janet Asbridge

Last weekend’s event – part of the LTA’s Wheelchair National Series, which sees tournaments played at venues in England, Scotland and Wales – saw 20 players compete at The Shrewsbury Club.



The event was not held last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with players pleased to see the popular tournament back on the calendar.



The Shrewsbury Club will also host the Wheelchair National Finals later in the year between November 25-28.



Logan was crowned winner of the men’s singles and doubles titles – teaming up with Mark Langeveld – while he was also voted by his fellow players as the winner of the Tony Hirst Players’ Player Trophy.



Logan beat Tony Heslop from Wales, the No 1 seed, in the singles final.



He joined forces with Langeveld to get the better of Joshua Johns and Andrew Penney in the doubles final.



“Ruairi had a long trip down from Scotland and is definitely one for the future,” said Scott Smith, the tournament organiser, from the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group.



“He was pretty much on court all weekend. He played almost back to back matches on both Saturday and Sunday as he kept winning in the singles and doubles.”



North east player Caroline Macdonald was in excellent form as she beat Naomie Tarver in the women’s singles final.



But the singles champion, partnering Nicolette Erevik, was beaten by Tarver and Sarah Gaisford in the doubles final.



Tarver and Jeff Youell won the mixed doubles final at the Sundorne Road venue after beating Macdonald and George Jeremiah.



Reflecting on the weekend, organiser Smith added: “We had loads of matches, two full days, and it was good to see so many people playing in their first tournament taking part.



“Of the 20 players involved, probably half of them had never played at The Shrewsbury Club before, with some completely new to entering tournaments.



“There was a good mix of experienced and new players, so hopefully they will carry on playing tournaments.



“People always comment on how nice The Shrewsbury Club is as a venue and they always do a great job as hosts.



“There will be a few more tournaments played around the country now leading up to the National Finals in Shrewsbury in November.”

