Date confirmed for Welshpool 10k

The Welshpool 10k is finally set to take place after organisers announced the date of the event which is scheduled for next year.

The Welshpool 10k was launched back in 2019, but the event has not managed to get to the start line.

The first Welshpool 10k was due to be held last year, but with just nine days from event day, the country was propelled into the first lockdown due to Covid-19, meaning the 1000 runners due to take part had to put their running shoes away. 2021 started with fresh enthusiasm that the event could take place, but once again restrictions hit and the event was once again cancelled.



The date has now been set for Sunday 27 March 2022 which will see hundreds of runners hit the streets of Welshpool and the magnificent Powis Castle and Estate.

Entries for the Welshpool 10K are already filling up fast and those wanting to take part are encouraged to do so early.

Alan Lewis from Adrenaline Sporting Events, which is organising the Welshpool 10k, said:

“Opening entries for Welshpool 10k come on the back of a congratulations letter we received from MP Simon Baynes on a successful Brynkinalt Running Festival, which was a good feeling.



“The running and cycling community are certainly keen to get to events and catch up with friends.”



To find out more about the 2022 Welshpool 10K and enter visit: adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk