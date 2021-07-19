28.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 19, 2021

Date confirmed for Welshpool 10k

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Welshpool 10k is finally set to take place after organisers announced the date of the event which is scheduled for next year.

Runners Generic Pixabay

The Welshpool 10k was launched back in 2019, but the event has not managed to get to the start line.

The first Welshpool 10k was due to be held last year, but with just nine days from event day, the country was propelled into the first lockdown due to Covid-19, meaning the 1000 runners due to take part had to put their running shoes away. 2021 started with fresh enthusiasm that the event could take place, but once again restrictions hit and the event was once again cancelled.

The date has now been set for Sunday 27 March 2022 which will see hundreds of runners hit the streets of Welshpool and the magnificent Powis Castle and Estate.

- Advertisement -

Entries for the Welshpool 10K are already filling up fast and those wanting to take part are encouraged to do so early.

Alan Lewis from Adrenaline Sporting Events, which is organising the Welshpool 10k, said:
“Opening entries for Welshpool 10k come on the back of a congratulations letter we received from MP Simon Baynes on a successful Brynkinalt Running Festival, which was a good feeling.

“The running and cycling community are certainly keen to get to events and catch up with friends.”

To find out more about the 2022 Welshpool 10K and enter visit: adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP