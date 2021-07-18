28.8 C
Ricky Plant returns to Telford for 2021/22 season

Ricky Plant has returned to Telford Tigers for his eighth consecutive year and will wear the number 17 shirt during the 2021/22 season.

Plant was a part of the team that won the NIHL league and cup double, and also part of Tigers’ previous two championship winning squads. Plant scored 32 points in Tigers’ last season and will bring a wealth of experience to the club.

Ricky stated, “It’s always an honour for me to pull on my home town team’s shirt and I can’t wait to try and repeat the success of our last season. I am sure we will have a competitive team with the core of talent we have here in Telford and our fantastic fan base behind us. It was an easy decision for me to return as I love playing the game and can’t wait to start the season.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said:“There was no doubt in my mind if Ricky was keen to keep playing, it was an extremely straightforward conversation. I think the return to a competitive league really helped me in that department.

“He is a very easy guy to coach, I know what I’m getting every night, he’s been a key figure in all the time I’ve coached him with the Tigers. To me he’s simply irreplaceable, there is no player out there who has the skill set that Rick has or has the experience of big games like he has.

“Just take a look at his CV, he is a serial winner. He is such an important player for us as a team and makes my job easy. I said previously that Rick is a guy who loves to play, practice and be on the ice competing. He is very reliable, very rarely takes a night off from practice and that commitment and dedication you just don’t see from a lot of young players today.

“He never has an excuse and is very low maintenance, you don’t see him on the physio bed having treatment and he is the first to the rink. He has a unique skillset and always produces. My thoughts haven’t changed at all, he is irreplaceable.”             

