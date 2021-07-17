Shrewsbury Wheelchair Tennis Tournament returns this weekend

A popular wheelchair tennis tournament returns to The Shrewsbury Club this weekend.

John Lambert, left, and Scott Smith, playing doubles at a previous event, have both entered this weekend’s Shrewsbury Wheelchair Tennis Tournament

After not being held last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Shrewsbury Wheelchair Tennis Tournament takes place with a busy programme of matches on Saturday and Sunday.



Play gets under way at 10.30am on both days, with singles and doubles competitions.



The event is part of the LTA’s Wheelchair National Series, which sees tournaments played in England, Scotland and Wales.



Scott Smith, organiser of this weekend’s tournament, from the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group, said: “It’s good to see the tournament back and 20 people have entered with entries from all the country and a few from Wales.



“The entry list includes some juniors which is great. It will be the first time some of them have played in this tournament.



“It’s just good to see that the tennis tournaments are coming back. I played at Loughborough earlier this year and now I’m looking forward to playing this weekend.”



Dave Courteen, managing director at The Shrewsbury Club, added the Sundorne Road venue is proud to be hosting the tournament.



He said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the wheelchair tennis players to Shrewsbury and it’s always a great weekend with some amazing tennis.



“It’s an excellent event that we are really proud to host as part of our inclusivity approach to ensure we offer tennis for everyone.



“We are looking forward to an exciting and successful weekend.”



Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones added he is pleased by the return of this year’s tournament to the Shropshire tennis calendar.



He said: “It’s great to see the tournament return to the county. It’s always popular and well attended by people from all over the country.



“I hope everyone enjoys taking part this weekend.”



The Shrewsbury Club will also host the Wheelchair National Finals later in the year between November 25-28.

