Shrewsbury Golf Club won their second round national knockout match against a team from Sutton Coldfield.

Mike Ablitt, MD of Unicorn Fire & Safety Solutions presents Shrewsbury’s Annodata team captain Ade Price with team shirts sponsored by Unicorn with (left to right) Luke Heywood, Dave Gradwell, Richard Osbourne and Ross Edwards.

The men’s team now goes forward to the next round of the Annodata, the UKs only national golf club team competition.

Shrewsbury dominated the match against Aston Wood Golf Club winning 4.5 to 0.5.

Just before the match the golfers were presented with new team shirts from a UK fire safety business with its HQ in Shrewsbury.