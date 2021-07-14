21.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Grading success for two Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two more students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have been successful at a colour belt grading.

Ava Plant and Ava Edwards with their grading certificates
The main grading took place two weeks ago but the two youngsters, both named Ava, had to self-isolate because of their school bubble being closed.

However, they have now taken the grading and passed.

Instructor Anna Bradford said: “Ava E and Ava P used to come to my after school club and have shown promise for a while now, but recently their training has just clicked into place.

“They both did really well at the grading. The tests can be nerve-wracking but the girls displayed strong kicks and good knowledge.”

