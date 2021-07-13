13.4 C
Shrewsbury Town re-sign midfielder David Davis

Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town has announced the swift return of midfielder David Davis on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old was one of a host of players that departed the Montgomery Waters Meadow at the end of the last campaign but has sealed a quick return.

The former Wolves midfielder made 21 appearances for Steve Cotterill’s side last campaign and was largely impressive during the latter resurgence. Technically, Davis will be embarking on his third Shrewsbury spell having scored twice in 19 games in 2011.

Davis, who made close to 200 appearances for Birmingham City, has also spent time on loan at Darlington, Walsall, Charlton, Inverness, and Chesterfield.

Meanwhile, former Shrewsbury loanee Ryan Giles is set for a season long loan at Cardiff City. Giles, who also counts AFC Telford as a former club, spent last campaign with Coventry and Rotherham.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
