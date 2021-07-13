19.7 C
Defender Nick Oliver returns to Telford Tigers for 2021/22 season

By Shropshire Live

Telford Tigers have announced the return of defender Nick Oliver for his fourth year with the club.

Nick Oliver
Oliver joined Tigers mid-way through the 2017-18 season and has been an ever present since. Oliver proved to be a consistent performer during the recent double winning campaign.

Nick stated, “After playing a great season with the Tigers winning the double, I am honoured to re-sign and I am excited for the new season to begin. As a team in our last season we overcame adversity on multiple occasions whether it was playing with a shortened bench, with key players out, or coming back from behind on the scoreboard and securing the points we needed.

“Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships. We all had the same end goal in mind and kept consistent in making that happen. I look forward to starting next season’s campaign and trying to obtain the treble with this team.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: “What a season this guy had! Nick really was the player who stepped up and over performed for me. He started the season as our seventh D-man and established himself as key member of our D-core.

“The boys love him in the room for his fun character but he also showed what he is capable of on the ice and I can’t think of another player who shows as much passion as him. He competes, competes hard and loves doing it. You win with guys like Nick in your team, guys that will do whatever it takes to win.”           

Oliver will wear the number 42 shirt.

