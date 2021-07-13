Clattenburg backs Shrewsbury community 6 a side football league

Former Premier League, FA Cup Final and Champions League Final referee, Mark Clattenburg, has given his backing to the Shrewsbury community 6 a side football league which is set to kick off.

Mark Clattenburg

The Sunday league at Shrewsbury Town’s brand new community facility is set to become a real staple of sporting life in the town, as hundreds of players in the area look to start playing again, after months and months of inactivity damaged physical and mental health.

Matches are to kick off next month and the world’s most famous referee is lending his support: “I am delighted to be a part of the Leisure Leagues family, and help their leagues both in the UK, throughout the world, and at the extraordinary international tournaments which they organise on a world level”, said Clattenburg.

It’s all systems go and there are just a few spaces left for new teams, but Area Manager Ben Schumann was delighted to be kicking off: “We have worked exceptionally hard to see the leagues Covid-safe and we are looking forward to getting everyone moving again.

As leagues resumed, teams have been flooding back on the pitch and will be competing for big prizes too. The newly revamped Leisure Leagues Prize Draw has already seen thousands of pounds of prizes given away, ranging from city breaks, to Adidas Football Boots and Wembley Tours.

In addition Leisure Leagues are the only registered not for profit provider of football, and they have a record of donating to good causes and charities across the country, with Ben adding: “We are proud to be different, and players across the area already understand this.”

To claim one of the last few spaces click here.