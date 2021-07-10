Goodison returns to Telford Tigers for sixth year

Telford Tigers are welcoming the return of defender Corey Goodison for the 2021/22 season.

Corey Goodison

Goodison will return for his sixth year with the Tigers and will wear the number 16 shirt.

Goodison’s performances during the 2019/20 season saw him nominated on the shortlist for NIHL defenseman of the year and score a creditable 29 points.

Corey stated: “I am delighted to be returning to play for the Tigers again next season. It will be great to get back to playing and I can’t wait to be on the ice in a Tigers shirt. Once I spoke with Tom about coming back, it was an easy decision to make.

“We ended last season winning two trophies and I am confident we will be competing for all the silverware next season.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: “Corey has become a key member of this club over the past five seasons despite being just 23 years old. He takes on a lot of responsibility, plays key minutes, match ups and another one of our D core who did an outstanding job for us during the last season.

“I still believe he has the desire and tools to keep improving, to keep working at his game to be the best he can be. I’m sure Corey will again be an integral part of the team’s success as he is somebody we will lean on heavily to give us a platform from which to win every night.”