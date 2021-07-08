Mitchell-King signs for Telford Tigers

Telford Tigers have announced the signing of forward Austin Mitchell-King for the 2021/22 season.

Austin Mitchell-King

Mitchell-King appeared for Tigers during the Spring Cup in March 2021 and scored four goals during the tournament. Austin will wear the number 11 shirt.

Austin said: “I am looking forward to carrying on where I left off after my appearances for the Tigers during the Spring Cup. I felt welcomed and right at home in the Tigers’ community and think this is the best place for me to develop as a hockey player.”

- Advertisement -

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: “Austin is a big addition to the team. We all saw his strengths during the Spring Cup and what he brings to the team. He settled very quickly into the line up and into senior hockey.

“He is a big, powerful player and is strong on the puck. I was particularly impressed with his ability in tight spaces. He has the poise and awareness to exploit any time and space. Austin is someone we are expecting to have a strong season and contribute at both ends of the ice. I am excited to add him to the line up and to see how he progresses over the season.”