21.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 8, 2021

Mitchell-King signs for Telford Tigers

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford Tigers have announced the signing of forward Austin Mitchell-King for the 2021/22 season.

Austin Mitchell-King
Austin Mitchell-King

Mitchell-King appeared for Tigers during the Spring Cup in March 2021 and scored four goals during the tournament. Austin will wear the number 11 shirt.

Austin said: “I am looking forward to carrying on where I left off after my appearances for the Tigers during the Spring Cup. I felt welcomed and right at home in the Tigers’ community and think this is the best place for me to develop as a hockey player.”

- Advertisement -

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said: “Austin is a big addition to the team. We all saw his strengths during the Spring Cup and what he brings to the team. He settled very quickly into the line up and into senior hockey.

“He is a big, powerful player and is strong on the puck. I was particularly impressed with his ability in tight spaces. He has the poise and awareness to exploit any time and space. Austin is someone we are expecting to have a strong season and contribute at both ends of the ice. I am excited to add him to the line up and to see how he progresses over the season.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP