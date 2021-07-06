Summer cycling events planned for Shropshire

A series of cycling events are planned over the summer months in and around Shropshire, giving everyone the chance to keep fit and take part for leisure or competition.

The events have been organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events, who also behind the popular Oswestry 10k and Welshpool 10k.

Pedal Pushers – Ladies only – Sunday July 18

Pedal Pushers is a ladies only ride that meanders the Shropshire and Powys borders taking in some breathtaking scenery on quiet roads.

Participants can choose two distances of 30 and 45 miles and both rides have a tea/coffee/cake stop with Rodney’s Pillar as the backdrop.

This event is a nice event for ladies who may be new to the sport of cycling with the 30 mile option, while experienced riders can test themselves a little more with the 45 mile route.

Participants will be well supported with a fleet of event cars supplied by Furrows of Oswestry, a mechanic and St John’s medical cover. The ride starts and finishes at the amazing facilities of Aico, Headline Sponsor of the event, on the outskirts of Oswestry.

Pedal Pushers has teamed with The Movement Centre as the charity partner.

Pedal The Borders – Sunday 25 July

Pedal The Borders is a ride for the Lingen Davies Cancer ward in Shrewsbury. This challenging ride covers 61 miles and takes in the breathtaking Lake Vyrnwy.

The ride takes in some amazing views of both Shropshire and Powys and starts and finishes at Aico on the edge of Oswestry.

The ride will include two drinks/food stops on the route and riders will be supported with mechanical cover and the St Johns medical team.

Each rider will be presented with a unique finishers medal at the end.

Valley Burner – Saturday 28 August



Valley Burner brings together an active community of MTB riders taking part in sporting events for reasons ranging from fitness, competition, charity, health, fun or simply to finish. The participants vary from nervous first-timers of all ages to competitive MTB riders.

Valley Burner aims to provide market-leading and innovative event experiences for the whole family.



Valley Burner will be taking place in the stunning Tanat Valley in Shropshire. The track is set in stunning scenery with amazing views. Riders will experience a little bit of everything from a fast technical single track through to a small quarry section and great switchback climbs.



The challenge will be to complete as many laps as you can in 2hrs. The event arena is just 7 miles from Oswestry, 30 miles from Shrewsbury and 43 miles from Chester.

