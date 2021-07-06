Brynkinalt Running Festival declared huge success

The Brynkinalt Running Festival on Sunday has been hailed as a huge success by organisers.

Runners from all over the UK descended on the stunning private Brynkinalt estate for the three race event.

The first race of the day was the 5k, just under 100 runners took to the start line, the race was led from start to finish by the impressive Mackensie Mcourt. The Young girl from Newtown blitzed the field and crossed the line in an impressive time of 19.08 to win the race outright.

Attention then turned to the 10k which saw just under 200 runners line up, the pace was impressive from the gun and runners jostled for the lead all the way through the woods and fields until Connor Roberts broke away to win in an impressive 39.44.

With all 10k runners home safely it was time for the 20k runners to arrive.

Andrew Davies set the early pace on the 20k race, The Welsh international runner was in control from start to finish and completed the gruelling two-lap race in an impressive 1.17.09

Andrew will now focus his efforts on gaining a commonwealth games spot for Wales, if he’s successful it will be his 3rd commonwealth games in a row which is an amazing achievement.

Each runner received a stunning medal which was kindly sponsored by local company Kronospan.

Money raised for The Movement Centre

Alan Lewis, Director of Adrenaline Sporting Events, said: “The event helped raise money for local charity The Movement Centre, with £500 on the board already and money still coming in, the event has been a huge success. Having the community come together after tough times was great to see.



“I was thrilled to see everyone enjoying themselves and it’s brilliant to see events back. We can’t wait for our next event on the 18th July.”

