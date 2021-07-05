Shropshire’s final NCCA Trophy match of the season against Cumbria abandoned because of rain

Shropshire’s final NCCA Trophy group fixture of the season was abandoned after rain curtailed the county’s match against Cumbria.

Shropshire, whose qualification hopes in the competition ended with defeat against Staffordshire at Oswestry a week earlier, were 96-6 in the 28th over, with Dan Lloyd unbeaten on 46, at Netherfield CC.



Rain then prevented any further play as both teams were awarded a point, with the fixture eventually abandoned shortly before 3pm.



Cumbria, having won all three of their previous games in this season’s One Day Trophy, finished top of Group One and can look forward to the quarter finals.



Shropshire will now turn their attention to the start of the NCCA Championship, with the county’s opening three-day match of the season against Herefordshire starting at Shifnal on July 25.



Director of Cricket John Abrahams said: “We’ll be looking to have a couple of practice sessions in preparation for the change to the red-ball matches.



“We’re hoping to get together over the next two weeks prior to the first game.”



Shropshire, having elected to bat against Cumbria, were quickly reduced to 13-3 in the sixth over, with two wickets for James McGown (2-18).



Charlie Home and Wellington all-rounder Lloyd set about leading a revival by putting on 69 for the fourth wicket, a partnership ended when Home was caught behind by Thomas Benn off Nico Watt for 27.



From 82-3, Shropshire were soon 96-6, with spinner Watt taking 3-25, before the arrival of rain led to the match being abandoned after 27.2 overs.



Lloyd ended unbeaten on 46 from 57 balls, hitting a six and five fours.



Abrahams said: “It was encouraging to observe the partnership between Charlie Home and Dan Lloyd in his first Trophy game of the season.



“Both acquitted themselves really well until Charlie was unfortunately out.



“Dan showed the patience and concentration that we’ve been asking for from all our batsmen in that once you’re in that you don’t give it away and you try to stay in.



“Unfortunately, the rain curtailed Dan’s innings, but he was looking in control against both seam bowlers and spin bowlers.”



Abrahams added: “It was disappointing to again have a poor start to the innings, losing wickets for very few runs, and that is something that we will have to address before the red-ball competition starts.



“Cumbria bowled two spinners who kept it very quiet and also took wickets.



“That’s another area that we’ve identified that needs to be addressed, our game plan, our method against playing spin, so that’s something we will look at before the three-day games start.”

