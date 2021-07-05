12.6 C
Richard Pearson Crowned 2021 Bridgnorth Golf Club Champion

The 2021 Club 36 hole Championships took place at Bridgnorth Golf Club in ideal golf weather what turned out to be a thrilling test for the best golfers in the club.

2021 Club Champion Richard Pearson Holding the Wetton 36 Hole Scratch Cup Presented by Club Vice Captain Dave Lewis. Photo: Mike Purnell
2021 Club Champion Richard Pearson Holding the Wetton 36 Hole Scratch Cup Presented by Club Vice Captain Dave Lewis. Photo: Mike Purnell

After the first 18 holes George Wall came in with a superb 74 which gave him a one shot lead over Adam Legge and two shots lead over Stephen Fitzpatrick, with only 4 shots separating the first 7 places.

The afternoon round saw a big turnaround in the order with George Wall and Adam Legge unable to maintain their morning form but Richard Pearson came from behind returning a par score of 73, which gave Richard a combined score of 151 and a four stroke lead over his nearest rival.

A club spokesperson said: “Well done to Richard Pearson for his superb performance on the day and we wish you a fantastic year ahead as Bridgnorth Golf Clubs 2021 Club Champion and winner of the Wetton 36 Hole Scratch Cup.”

The Club Vice Captain Dave Lewis stood in for the presentation and thank you speech.

The evening closed with a full patio and many tales of woe washed down with a few beers. 

Results

Pos    Name                               Scores           Total

1        Richard Pearson              78 + 73         151

2        Adam Legge                   75 + 80         155

3        George Wall                    74 + 81         155

4        Liam Keenan                  78 + 78         156

5        Thomas Alford               78 + 80         158

2021 Club Champion Richard Pearson Holding the Wetton 36 Hole Scratch Cup
Presented by Club Vice Captain Dave Lewis. Photo: Mike Purnell

Supporting Shropshire Live...
