Oswestry Women & Girls Softball Cricket team to host free disco cricket event

Oswestry Women & Girls Cricket Club, based at Oswestry’s Stonehouse Oval ground at Morda Road, are hosting a fun-filled open evening at the club from 6.30pm – 9pm on Thursday 15 July.

The Oswestry Women & Girls’ softball cricket team: Back row: Hayley Stockwell, Chey Walker, Georgia Roberts, Lisa Bladen, Jo Woodcock, Hollie Dixon. Front row: Jools Payne, Josie X, Ellie X, Lottie Hill-Trevor, Kerry Chilton, Kylie Griffiths, Naomi Payne (captain)

The aim of the ECB sponsored event is to introduce more women and girls to the softball cricket concept.

Club captain and coach, Naomi Payne, a former Shropshire County XI player and Central Shropshire Women’s Hundred Ambassador, said: “We started the women’s softball side in 2018 and the team has gone from strength to strength. We even managed a few games last season. It’s great fun and we’d love to be able to field two sides like some of the other clubs in Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

“The ECB funding helps us stage an introduction to what is proving to be one of the fastest-growing women’s team sports in the UK. We have a live DJ set playing from 6:30pm through to 9pm, a traditional cricket tea laid on, Pimms and Prosecco and best of all, it’s completely free thanks to our funding.”

Due to Covid restrictions, and in line with government and ECB regulations, the fun event is only open to the first 30 women or girls registering online via the Eventbrite online ticketing site. As well as free food and drink there will be an opportunity to meet and chat with current female players and participate in a fun cricket skills session.

The excellent bar facilities at the Morda Road Club will also be open for family members wishing to stay and watch. Book on www.eventbrite.com and pop Oswestry Softball Cricket Open Evening into the search bar.

Oswestry Women & Girls has a playing squad of 16 regular members ranging in age from 13 years to 62 years. “The event is open to females aged 13 years and above of all abilities. It’s the perfect intro to those who’ve never picked up a bat or ball in their life but fancy giving it a go. It’s perfect for sporty mums and daughters. We have a great laugh, but at the same time love to compete,” added Naomi.

The Oswestry Women & Girls side are enjoying a run of good form having posted their sixth win in a row away against the Ellesmere women on Sunday 27th June. Elles Belles posted 223 with Oswestry blasting 305 in reply in the 20 overs per-side Shropshire Cricket Board Softball League match.