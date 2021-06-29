16.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Grading success for Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students have been tested at a colour belt grading for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Thanh Dang, Lizzie Sterling, Instructor Anna Bradford (back) Cain Baker, Selby Bradford, Ari Carson (front)
The students, who train at the club’s new venue at the rugby club, were put through their paces last Saturday.

Instructor Gary Plant said: “The students selected to grade were chosen because they are consistently showing a high standard of training during lessons.

“There are plenty of other students at the club who are working really hard but weren’t quite ready or didn’t quite have the same circumstances. So long as everyone is improving against their own goals and targets, that is our main motivation.”

Helen Edwards, Clare Gregory, Instructor Gary Plant (back) Jack Childs and J Baker (front)
Instructor Anna Bradford said: “The grading group were very nervous but they displayed good effort and skill. To get ready for a grading like this during the interruptions of lockdowns is not a small accomplishment. Hopefully this will be the first of many opportunities for progression and returning to normal.”

The club is based at the Edgar Davies Ground at Bridgnorth Rugby Club. 

