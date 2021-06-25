Prestfelde are U12 County Cricket Champions!

On Friday 18th June the Prestfelde U12 cricket team competed in the County Cup Finals held at Shrewsbury School. The day was brilliantly organised and once again Prestfelde faced Packwood Haugh in the final.

The Prestfelde School team are the U12 County Cricket Champions 2021

Having successfully challenged Adam’s Grammar School and Wrekin College earlier in the competition, this was the third time both schools had competed in the final in the past five years, with Prestfelde coming out on top in the previous meetings.

Batting first, Harry P and George J laid a solid foundation in the first 12 overs before George fell trying to accelerate the scoring. Harry continued to bat with Will P-W, before falling for 34 runs. Late order runs from Harry O (13) and Will (13*) helped post a challenging total of 109 for 4 from our 20 overs.

In reply, tight opening bowling from Hugh A and Harry O kept their run rate in check. After 6 overs, Packwood was below the rate and needed to increase their scoring. Harry P (4 overs, 1 wicket for 14 runs) and Sammy D (4 overs, 5 wickets for 13 runs), firmly gave Prestfelde the decisive advantage in the match. In the end, Packwood fell well short at 74 for 9.

Prestfelde will now go into the National U13 David English competition in 2022 as Shropshire Champions. This is the competition that Prestfelde won in 2019 beating Millfield Preparatory School in the final.

Prestfelde’s cricketing profile has grown rapidly in recent years and the School has been recognised as a leading provider of school cricket for both girls and boys. The School has had success in local, regional, and national competitions, winning the English Schools U13 National Cricket Final and coming 8th in the Country for U11 Cricket in 2019. Prestfelde is also proud to be listed in 59th position in the top 100 independent schools for sport earlier this year in addition to making the top 50 junior/prep school listing in ‘The Cricketer Schools Guide 2021’

Rob Newey, Director of Sport said, “I am delighted that our U12 team are the regional champions and very proud that we once again will get to play in the National U13 David English competition we won back in 2019. Everyone contributed to the win so well done to all the players.”