Thursday, June 24, 2021

Shrewsbury Town sign Slovakian stopper Marco Marosi

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Town has boosted their goalkeeping department by announcing the signing of Marco Marosi from Coventry City.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper joins Luke Leahy, Matthew Pennington, Elliott Bennett, and Ryan Bowman in penning a post-season deal at Shrewsbury.

Marosi was born in Michalovce, Slovakia, but his first experience of English football was with Barnoldswick Town where he made 16 appearances. He joined Wigan Athletic under the tutelage of current Belgium boss Roberto Martinez – but he did not make a first team appearance for the Latics.

The 6ft 4 goalkeeper joined Doncaster Rovers in 2014 – making his debut against Town’s fierce rivals Walsall during a 3-0 defeat. He would go on to make a further 77 appearances during a three-year stint.

The former Burnley college student joined Coventry in May 2019 and made 54 appearances for the Sky Blues. He made one appearance for Slovakia’s U21 side and signs a three-year deal at Shrewsbury Town.

