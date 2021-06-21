Riders delighted to be back at Oswestry Midnight Ride

It was the first event to be held for 15 months and the excitement showed as cyclists gathered for the 2021 Oswestry Midnight Ride.

The cyclists set off from event sponsor Aico



The 7th Midnight Ride which was held on Saturday 19 June was hailed a huge success by organisers and the weather stayed dry for most of it too!

Alan Lewis, Director of Adrenaline Sporting Events, briefed the riders before they set off at 7pm from AICO in Oswestry for this year’s 70 mile ride into the night. The ride took cyclists over three counties, with this year having a castle theme. The riders reached Chirk Castle first and took a lap of the stunning estate before heading up the Ceriog Valley and over towards the Powys border.

After a dry and warm day, some of the cyclists welcomed the cooling rain that descended as they reached Powis Castle. Then it was the cycle back across the border to arrive back in Oswestry.

There were riders from all over the UK with 115 taking part in total with some making a weekend of it by staying in Shropshire for a short break.

Alan Lewis, Founder and Owner of Adrenaline Sporting Events, said:

“It was such a fantastic feeling welcoming people back to our events. After a tough fifteen months seeing 115 riders at AICO was an awesome sight, quite overwhelming. We can’t thank everyone enough for the support.”



The Midnight Ride was raising money for The Movement Centre the event’s charity partner.

The next event from Adrenaline Sporting Events is the Brynkinalt Running Festival on the 4 July.



