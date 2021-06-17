Telford Gymnast selected for GB Olympic Squad

Ahead of her Olympic debut, 20-year-old Alice Kinsella has hailed her club, Telford-based Park Wrekin Gymnastics, for all their support along her journey.

Alice Kinsella

Tokyo will be Kinsella’s first Olympic Games – she goes into the competition as the most experienced gymnast of the group – and all at Park Wrekin are elated to see one of their own at the pinnacle of international gymnastics.

The Games will be held between 23 Jul – 8 Aug 2021; a year delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining Kinsella in the GB squad are the twin-sister duo Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova, and 2021 European uneven bars bronze medallist Amelie Morgan, each of whom will be making their Olympic debut. Following an uncertain wait to return to competition, Kinsella is looking forward to another exciting challenge – this time on the biggest stage of them all. She said:

“It felt amazing to be selected, especially as it’s been my dream since I was a little girl. When I found out I was speechless! I feel very prepared, I’m still working on routines – but knowing that I’ll be competing with the lion on my chest at an Olympic Games, I’m very excited.”

Kinsella is no stranger to high achievement on the international stage. Since her senior debut in 2017, she has performed consistently well. In 2018, she became Commonwealth Games champion on beam, At the 2019 European Championships, she won gold on the balance beam, the first British gymnast to become a European champion on the apparatus. And most recently at the World Championships, she ranked inside the world’s top 12 overall.

Now part of the British squad, she is thankful to her coaching team and club support – who she says have been so important in helping her achieve her best. Kinsella reflected:

“With my gymnastics club, my coaches have really supported me, and I just want to say thank you to all of the coaches who’ve helped me. I’ve also had a lot of support from my mum from a young age, coming to watch my competitions – my sister, brother, dad, my boyfriend. Knowing that they’ve supported me my whole career, it’s really good for me and gives me confidence.”

James Thomas, British Gymnastics Performance Director, added: “With less than 50 days to go to the Games we’re delighted to announce our artistic women’s team for Tokyo. The line-up is an exciting one full of emerging talent who we’re looking forward to seeing perform on the biggest stage. With such a strong pool of talent in Great Britain and only four places available the selection meant making difficult decisions.

“We feel the team selected has great potential to contend amongst the world’s best and individually each gymnast has the ability to excel in the all-around and apparatus competitions. The gymnasts have been extremely well supported by their coaches and clubs and we’re now looking forward to final preparations as they ready themselves to do the nation proud this summer.”