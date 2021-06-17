Shropshire motorsport team success at Brands Hatch

A Shropshire motorsport team is celebrating two wins during the 25th anniversary weekend for the F1000 championship at Brands Hatch.

Andrew Wheals from Whitchurch on the track

Perpetuum Motorsport, made up of Lee Morgan, from Telford, and Andrew Wheals, from Whitchurch, and sponsored by D4Drivers, took part in the event at the weekend, which saw the series turn 25 years with 25 cars on the grid.

Mr Morgan, who won two out of three races, said it was a record-breaking weekend in more ways than one.

“I was delighted with how I performed this weekend. The sun was out the whole time with highs of 25 degrees, which made track and driving conditions challenging,”he said.

“But it was brilliant to be a part of and it was fantastic to be at Brands Hatch.”

During the qualifying, Mr Morgan finished in pole position, just 1/10th off lap record pace.

In Race 1, Mr Morgan came first while Mr Wheals ended in 19th position but did progress as high as 16th during the race.

During Race 2, a top 8 reverse race so that the winner of race one starts in eighth position and the eighth position starts first, Mr Morgan came fourth from eighth position on the grid while Mr Wheals came in the 22nd slot.

Mr Morgan won Race 3 in baking 25 degrees heat while Mr Wheals came in 16th position, making up six places from the starting place.

“It was a fantastic weekend and the two wins means we are in a great position on the championship table,” Mr Morgan said.

Perpetuum Motorsports is sponsored by D4Drivers, whose head offices are in Shropshire.

The company completes motorsport medicals at times to suit drivers, including evenings and weekends, at 85 locations across the UK. Ryan Vaughan, of D4Drivers, said: “We heartily congratulate Perpetuum Motorsports on its