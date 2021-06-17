12.9 C
Friday, June 18, 2021

Shrewsbury Town snap up Ryan Bowman from Exeter City

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town seal their second signing of the day as Ryan Bowman joins from League Two side Exeter City.

It’s a case of double delight for Shrewsbury Town. The dust had barely settled on the signing of Elliott Bennett, when the club confirmed a deal to bring Ryan Bowman to the club.

The 29-year-old has struck 34 times in 112 games since arriving at the Grecians in January 2019. He began his career at Carlisle but was restricted to nine league appearances prior to joining Workington on loan.

Bowman signed for Darlington in August 2011 but was eventually released due to financial difficulties. Shrewsbury fans will not have pleasant memories of Bowman as during an FA Cup tie whilst he was at Hereford, he bagged two goals to knock Shrewsbury out of the FA Cup in November 2012.

Following spells with York, Torquay, and Gateshead, he moved north of the border to join Scottish side Motherwell where he scored 14 times in 86 matches.

Bowman, who signs a two-year deal at Town, becomes the club’s four signing of the post-season.

