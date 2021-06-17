18.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 17, 2021

Shrewsbury Town sign winger Elliott Bennett from Blackburn Rovers

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town has completed its third signing of the post-season with former Premier League winger Elliott Bennett checking into the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

The 32-year-old Telford born winger joins Matthew Pennington and Luke Leahy in signing a deal with the club.

Bennett ends a five-year spell at Ewood Park where he made 182 appearances and was also part of the Blackburn side that were promoted to the Championship in 2018.

- Advertisement -

He began his career at Wolves and despite featuring in cup competitions, he failed to make a league appearance. Bennett was loaned out to Crewe and Bury prior to joining Brighton in August 2009. He was part of the Brighton side that were promoted to the Championship in 2011 and was also named in that season’s League One Team of the Year.

Bennett joined Norwich City in June 2011 and would go on to feature 65 times in the Premier League. Bennett, who signs a one-year deal at Town, is reunited with Steve Cotterill having played under him during a 2015 loan spell with Bristol City.

Meanwhile, former Shrewsbury Town winger Josh Ginnelly has joined Hearts on a permanent deal. He signs a two-year deal with the Scottish side having scored four in 10 on loan last season.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP