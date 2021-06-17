Shrewsbury Town sign winger Elliott Bennett from Blackburn Rovers

Shrewsbury Town has completed its third signing of the post-season with former Premier League winger Elliott Bennett checking into the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The 32-year-old Telford born winger joins Matthew Pennington and Luke Leahy in signing a deal with the club.

Bennett ends a five-year spell at Ewood Park where he made 182 appearances and was also part of the Blackburn side that were promoted to the Championship in 2018.

He began his career at Wolves and despite featuring in cup competitions, he failed to make a league appearance. Bennett was loaned out to Crewe and Bury prior to joining Brighton in August 2009. He was part of the Brighton side that were promoted to the Championship in 2011 and was also named in that season’s League One Team of the Year.

Bennett joined Norwich City in June 2011 and would go on to feature 65 times in the Premier League. Bennett, who signs a one-year deal at Town, is reunited with Steve Cotterill having played under him during a 2015 loan spell with Bristol City.

Meanwhile, former Shrewsbury Town winger Josh Ginnelly has joined Hearts on a permanent deal. He signs a two-year deal with the Scottish side having scored four in 10 on loan last season.