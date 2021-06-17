Bridgnorth Golf Club host Ladies 36 Hole Club Championship

Bridgnorth Golf Club recently saw 23 Ladies battle it out over 36 holes in the blistering hot sun to see who would be crowned the Ladies Club Champion.

Vivian Catterall Presented her Trophy for the best Nett Score to Soheila Stadnik with Lady Captain, Carrie Lees

After 18 holes in the morning, the ladies took a lunch break then completed the 2nd 18 holes.

This year the honour of Ladies Club Champion went to Laura Morris, with a creditable 164 for the two rounds.

Laura gave a traditional winners speech and thanked the green staff for the course presentation, Vanessa Statham for running the competition and Lady Captain, Carrie Lees, for providing the Fizz, which was enjoyed by all the ladies on the patio.

Gross Results

1st and Ladies Club Champion – Laura Morris 81 + 83 = 164

2nd Imogen Huxley 87 + 89 = 176

3rd Alison Grove 86 + 93 = 179

4th Angela Hinton 92 + 91 = 183

5th Judith Davies 94 + 95 = 189

It’s was not just a competition for the low handicap ladies as there are two trophies to be won on the day, the second being the Vivian Catterall Trophy for the best Nett score on the day, which this year went to Soheila Stadnik with a combined score of 141.

Nett Results

1st Soheila Stadnik 72+ 69 = 141

2nd Jane Read 70 + 76 = 146

3rd Judith Davies 73 + 74 = 147

4th Sally Weaver 76 + 73 = 149

5th Joy Foster 72 + 78 = 150