Bridgnorth Golf Club host Ladies 36 Hole Club Championship

Bridgnorth Golf Club recently saw 23 Ladies battle it out over 36 holes in the blistering hot sun to see who would be crowned the Ladies Club Champion.
After 18 holes in the morning, the ladies took a lunch break then completed the 2nd 18 holes.
This year the honour of Ladies Club Champion went to Laura Morris, with a creditable 164 for the two rounds.
Laura gave a traditional winners speech and thanked the green staff for the course presentation, Vanessa Statham for running the competition and Lady Captain, Carrie Lees, for providing the Fizz, which was enjoyed by all the ladies on the patio.
Gross Results
1st and Ladies Club Champion – Laura Morris 81 + 83 = 164
2nd Imogen Huxley 87 + 89 = 176
3rd Alison Grove 86 + 93 = 179
4th Angela Hinton 92 + 91 = 183
5th Judith Davies 94 + 95 = 189
It’s was not just a competition for the low handicap ladies as there are two trophies to be won on the day, the second being the Vivian Catterall Trophy for the best Nett score on the day, which this year went to Soheila Stadnik with a combined score of 141.
Nett Results
1st Soheila Stadnik 72+ 69 = 141
2nd Jane Read 70 + 76 = 146
3rd Judith Davies 73 + 74 = 147
4th Sally Weaver 76 + 73 = 149
5th Joy Foster 72 + 78 = 150