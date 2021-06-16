Shrewsbury Town linked with sensational swoop for Sam Vokes

Shrewsbury Town are plotting a sensational swoop for ex-Premier League striker Sam Vokes according to a respected journalist.

The freelance journalist Peter O’Rourke confirmed the revelation on Twitter.

The 31-year-old has been made available for transfer by his current club Stoke City – where he has scored 12 goals in 86 appearances to date.

Vokes has won promotion to the Premier League twice with Wolves and Burnley respectively. He began his career at Bournemouth and made his debut during a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest in December 2006.

Despite being linked with the likes of Everton, Newcastle, and Celtic, the Welshman eventually moved to Wolves in May 2008. Following 59 appearances, he fell out of favour with the club and was shipped out on loan to sides including Leeds, Bristol City, Sheffield United, Norwich, Brighton, and Burnley.

He would later sign a permanent deal at Turf Moor and would go on to feature 258 times during a seven-year spell. Vokes has been capped 64 times for Wales – scoring 11 goals.

Meanwhile, former Shrewsbury Town winger Ryan Barnett has joined Solihull Moors. The 21-year-old was released in the summer after 20 appearances for Town and returns to the club where he spent a recent loan period.