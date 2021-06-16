Exciting new endurance event comes to Weston Park

Weston Park is set to host a brand-new endurance event – the Weston Park Triathlon which is due to take place at the venue in May 2022.

Always Aim High Events Co-owner and Director Tim Lloyd with Jennifer Astbury, Head of Estate Operations at Weston Park

The Triathlon is organised by well-known North Wales based company, Always Aim High Events, whose iconic races include the Slateman, Snowman and Sandman Triathlon series. Renowned for delivering some of the UK’s finest triathlons, the Weston Park Triathlon will make an excellent addition to their 2022 event calendar.

Always Aim High Events Managing Director Tim Lloyd said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing our world class events over to Weston Park. The past year has been one of the most difficult years for us as a business, but we are determined to come out of the pandemic stronger. The endurance sports market has seen some brilliant growth in recent years and with many people taking up running, cycling and open water swimming during the pandemic, it is great to be able to host a Triathlon in the amazing grounds of Weston Park”

- Advertisement -

The Triathlon will take place early on the race calendar, being one of the very first open water swims of the year. Always Aim High Events will be offering a super sprint, as well as a sprint distance making it a great event for those who are new to the sport as well as a great season opener for the more elite competitors.

Jennifer Astbury, Head of Estate Operations said: “We are delighted to welcome Always Aim High Events to Weston. The Weston Park Triathlon will be a great new addition to our events portfolio and competitors will get to experience areas of the Park normally off the beaten track including the stunning Park Pool.”

Participants will also be able to enjoy the lively event village on offer at the event which will include Music, commentary, shopping, local food stalls and chill out zones. For a special reduced rate, spectators can come along and enjoy the excellent facilities of Weston Park from long walks around the Parkland, to relaxing in the formal gardens to running wild in the Woodland Adventure Playground.

Entries are now open for all distances, with an early bird price currently available for the next 6 weeks. To find out more and secure your place at the Weston Park Triathlon visit https://alwaysaimhighevents.com/events/weston-park-2022