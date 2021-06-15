Former Shrewsbury Town defender joins Leyton Orient

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Omar Beckles has left Crewe to link-up with League Two outfit Leyton Orient.

The 29-year-old, who signs a two-year deal at Leyton Orient, ends a short spell at Town’s rivals Crewe where he made 43 appearances.

Beckles, whose three-year stint at Shrewsbury ended in August 2020, made 106 appearances for the club scoring on seven occasions. The London born defender was part of the Town side who made its way to the League One play-off and EFL Trophy finals in 2018.

The 6ft 3 defender has spent the majority of his career in non-league with the likes of Boreham Wood, Histon, and St Albans City. The former Accrington, and Aldershot man has also made four appearances for Grenada.

Leyton Orient have seen striker Conor Wilkinson leave to join Walsall, James Brophy to Cambridge, and Danny Johnson to Mansfield. However, they have also signed ex-Charlton and Swansea midfielder Darren Pratley.