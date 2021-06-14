Second junior open to be hosted by European tour pro Ashley Chesters

Following the success of the inaugural Junior Open held at Hawkstone Park in 2019, European Tour Pro Ashley Chesters has announced he will be supporting a second event this summer.

Ashley Chesters

To be staged on Monday 16th August on the club’s Championship Course, the tournament is open to junior golfers with an EGU handicap, maximum 28 for boys and maximum 36 for girls, and is expected to attract many entries following the sell-out event two years ago. Entry costs £25 and includes a meal and prize presentation.

Players will have the chance to win a number of prizes including those provided by Ashley’s personal sponsors. All entrants will be included in a

free prize draw to win a Scotty Cameron putter and there will also be a Par 3 Challenge where players will see if they can get closer to the pin than Ashley.

Ashley came up with the idea of staging the tournament as a tribute to Don Lloyd, Hawkstone Park’s dedicated junior organiser who passed away a few years ago. Don devoted a great deal of time and energy to supporting and encouraging young golfers to enjoy the game and, at the very start of his golfing career, Ashley benefitted from Don’s guidance and generosity.

The first tournament held in July 2019 sold-out quickly and after the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid-19, Ashley is anticipating another sell-out:

“It was great to see so much promising talent on show at our first event,” said Ashley. “Because of the success of the tournament, we’re expecting a lot of interest this year and would ask players to reserve their places as soon as they can. An event like this gives aspiring young players the opportunity to experience being part of a competitive event and tournament conditions, and have the opportunity to win a significant trophy.

“We want players to have a great day out with lots of fun too which very much captures the spirit that Don Lloyd created for us all growing up and enjoying the game.”

To enter the competition, players can register at https://visitors.brsgolf.com/hawkstonepark#/open-competitions and select the Ashley Chesters Junior Open, or by calling the Pro Shop at Hawkstone Park on 01948 841775.