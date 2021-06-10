17.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 11, 2021

Shropshire girls golfers win annual Tri match competition

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Girl golfers from Shropshire drove their way to victory in the annual Tri match against teams from Wales and Cheshire.

The County A team left to right: Lauren and Lucy Crump (Hill Valley) Seren Ramsey (Henlle Park) Jess Warren (Wrekin) Isabel Negron-Jennings (Llanymynech) Xyra and Djalece Van der Merwe (Telford) (correct) Ellie Potts (Henlle Park) Katie Halliday (Telford) and Sophie Brothwood (Lilleshall).
The County A team left to right: Lauren and Lucy Crump (Hill Valley) Seren Ramsey (Henlle Park) Jess Warren (Wrekin) Isabel Negron-Jennings (Llanymynech) Xyra and Djalece Van der Merwe (Telford) (correct) Ellie Potts (Henlle Park) Katie Halliday (Telford) and Sophie Brothwood (Lilleshall).

A team of ten from clubs across the county took first place with 326 stableford points at the event held at Chester Golf Club.

But it was a ”nailbiting finish” with the match decided as the final group came home, said Shropshire’s junior organiser Vivienne Davies.

- Advertisement -

Denbigshire and Flintshire were beaten into second place with 320 points with Cheshire third on 315.

“Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association wishes to extend their thanks to Chester Golf Club for all their work in supporting this event and for supplying our very hungry girls with a meal following their matches,” added Vivienne.

The association is actively encouraging more girls and women to take up golf as part of a national campaign. Anyone interested should visit www.shropslcga.org or see them on Facebook.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP