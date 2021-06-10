Shropshire girls golfers win annual Tri match competition

Girl golfers from Shropshire drove their way to victory in the annual Tri match against teams from Wales and Cheshire.

The County A team left to right: Lauren and Lucy Crump (Hill Valley) Seren Ramsey (Henlle Park) Jess Warren (Wrekin) Isabel Negron-Jennings (Llanymynech) Xyra and Djalece Van der Merwe (Telford) (correct) Ellie Potts (Henlle Park) Katie Halliday (Telford) and Sophie Brothwood (Lilleshall).

A team of ten from clubs across the county took first place with 326 stableford points at the event held at Chester Golf Club.

But it was a ”nailbiting finish” with the match decided as the final group came home, said Shropshire’s junior organiser Vivienne Davies.

- Advertisement -

Denbigshire and Flintshire were beaten into second place with 320 points with Cheshire third on 315.

“Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association wishes to extend their thanks to Chester Golf Club for all their work in supporting this event and for supplying our very hungry girls with a meal following their matches,” added Vivienne.

The association is actively encouraging more girls and women to take up golf as part of a national campaign. Anyone interested should visit www.shropslcga.org or see them on Facebook.