Licence approved for Brynkinalt Running Festival

After 15 months of not issuing race licences, Welsh Athletics have issued their first licence to Adrenaline Sporting Events for the Brynkinalt Running Festival on the 4 July.

This is a major step forward for running events after licences were halted due to the pandemic. Although the Brynkinalt running festival actually covers lots of ground in Shropshire, the start and finish at the front of Brynkinalt Hall which is actually in Wales and thus the need for a Welsh Athletics licence.

Huge step forward

Alan Lewis director of Adrenaline Sporting Events said: “We have had no events for 15 months and this feels like a huge step forward for us, the fact we are the first company to receive a licence in 15 months feels very special and we can’t wait to welcome runners to this stunning estate.”

Runners have 3 distances to cover, 5k, 10k and a longer 20k option and every runner will receive a very special medal at the end.

The Brynkinalt Running festival will be held on Sunday 4 July and places can be booked via: https://www.adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk/bryn-kinalt-running-festival/

