Former Shrewsbury Town favourite joins Bala Town

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Dave Edwards has moved to the Welsh Premier League in a deal labelled a ‘major coup’ by Bala Town.

The 35-year-old ended his second Shrewsbury Town at the end of the season after making 216 appearances for the club across two spells.

Speculation suggested that the Welshman, capped 43 times by his country, would call time on a successful career which included an appearance at Euro 2016 and 67 Premier League matches with Wolves.

However, the ex-Reading and Luton man will play league football outside of the English pyramid for the first time in his career with Bala Town. It is understood that Bala, who have also pulled off the signings of Dave Cotterill and Jazz Richards, beat their rivals Newtown in a race for Edwards’ signature.

Bala manager Colin Caton said: “He’s going to add so much to us a player, as a person, and his knowledge, and his experience around the dressing room is going to be second to none.”

Bala Town finished third in the Welsh top flight last season and have thus qualified for the new UEFA Europa Conference League.