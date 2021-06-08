Bridgnorth Golf Club holds inaugural Dave Pearson 36 Hole Open Scratch Salver

The inaugural Bridgnorth Golf Club Dave Pearson 36 Hole Open Scratch Salver attracted 39 low handicap players from 15 different Clubs.

Jez Wilson (Men’s Captain), Winner Tom Kerr of Shrewsbury GC & Dave Pearson (President)

The course conditions and weather was calm, but no one was able to break par on the day, which goes to show what a good test of golf Bridgnorth golf course is.

All who played commended the course and club.

Refreshments were served in the revamped halfway house, which stirred up a lot of positive comments and the patio was at its best, sun soaked and blessed with a great atmosphere.

Dave Pearson awarded his impressive Trophy to a gentleman from Shrewsbury GC called Thomas Kerr, who shot a very consistent level par for both rounds which was enough to win by 3 shots. Best placed Bridgnorth player was George Wall who came 4th.

Results

– Winner was Tom Kerr from Shrewsbury who shot 73 + 73 = 146

– 2nd Jak Turner from Bloxwich who shot 73 + 76 = 149

– 3rd Steven Cotterell from Brocton Hall who shot 77 + 74 = 151

– 4th George Wall from Bridgnorth GC who shot 75 + 76 = 151.