Mountain bike riders to raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Mountain bike riders of all ages and abilities from across Shropshire are invited to take part in Valley Burner on Saturday 28th August, to raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Valley Burner will provide an innovative riding experience for the whole family, taking place in the stunning Tanat Valley, just seven miles from Oswestry.

The track is set in stunning scenery with amazing views and gives riders the chance to experience a range of tracks; from fast technical single track through to a small quarry section and great switch back climbs.

The event aims to bring together an active biking community, with an opportunity for everyone to get involved and have fun. With set events for younger ages earlier in the day, the event will conclude with the Valley Burner; a two-hour opportunity to complete the track as many times as possible.

Alan Lewis, founder of Adrenaline Sporting Events, said: “Valley Burner brings together mountain bike riders for all reasons, ranging from fitness, competition, charity, health, fun or to simply finish. The participants vary from nervous beginners of all ages through to competitive riders, so anyone can get involved and enjoy the day. We’re proud to be supporting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity with this event and hope to raise a significant donation.”

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Our charity can only continue operating with the support of the public and local businesses, so it’s wonderful that Adrenaline Sporting Events have chosen to support our lifesaving service with Valley Burner. It’s sure to be a fantastic event, and I’d encourage all mountain bike riders of any ability or age to get involved.”

Valley Burner takes place on private land in Pen y Bont (seven miles from Oswestry). Under no circumstances will the route be available to ride at any other time. Details of the address will be sent to riders in the lead up to the event. Good signage will be visible on the event day.

Parking will be on the main field, a short walk from the arena, and costs £2 per car. Please follow instructions from the team on arrival.

To sign up to Valley Burner or find out more, visit adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk/valley-burner-event.

