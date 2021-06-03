Saddle up for the Oswestry Midnight Ride 2021

Take on the challenge of the midnight ride 2021, starting in Oswestry and then onto a 70 mile ride into the night covering three counties.

This year’s event is on Saturday the 19 June and starts at Aico in Oswestry.

The Midnight Ride was founded back in 2015 and has raised thousands of pounds for local charities. This year their charity will be The Movement Centre and participants are encouraged to raise money for them.

Each year the route changes and 2021 offers something very special and unique.

The cycle route 2021

Riders will be briefed before setting off at around 6.30 pm, you will need the early evening start as the Midnight Ride isn’t your normal riding experience!

This year’s ride will cover 3 counties and have a castle theme, reaching the stunning Chirk Castle first, after a lap of this stunning estate riders will head up the Ceriog Valley and over towards the Powys border. The midway food and drinks stop is at Powis Castle, most riders will be here for sunset.

The ride will then meander back across the border and back to Aico for Midnight nibbles and drinks. Each rider will get a goodie bag with an Adrenaline Ale (made by local brewery Stonehouse).

Book your place on the Midnight Ride

Only a few places are still available so book your place now.

The full route, details and how to enter visit www.adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk

