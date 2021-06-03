17.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 3, 2021

Goodfield earns call-up to England for EuroHockey Championships

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Former Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club star David Goodfield has earned himself a call-up to the 18-man England squad for the upcoming EuroHockey Championships.

David Goodfield
This year’s edition of the EuroHockey Championships which has been brought forward due to Covid-19, will take place between 4th and 12th June in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

The Championships is one of the most prestigious tournaments in World Hockey with 8 of the best teams in the world fighting for the trophy, as well as an opportunity to qualify for the Hockey World Cup.

England will face Russia, Spain and current champions and the number 1 ranked side in the world, Belgium. From the group the top two sides will progress to the semi-finals.

Goodfield’s selection is his first England call-up since 2018, following a return to the Great Britain squad in October 2020.

The former Telford man came through the club’s junior ranks from the age of 10 and was an integral part of the U18 boys’ side that reached the England Hockey National Finals in 2011.

Goodfield moved away from the club at 18 for Sheffield Hallam University and following a successful spell at Harvestehuder THC he is now an instrumental player for current England Hockey National Premier League Champions Surbiton.

Men’s Club Captain Alan Parham says “We are all very proud of David for his achievements, especially after a short spell out of the side. It takes great commitment to represent your country and he is a great ambassador for the club. We wish him all the best and will be watching the championships with a keen eye”

