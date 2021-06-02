Shropshire’s team spirit serves them well at LTA’s 10U County Cup

Both Shropshire teams delivered encouraging performances as they represented the county well in the LTA’s 10U County Cup.

The Shropshire boys team with captain Ollie Gwilt at Stourbridge and the Shropshire girls team on day one of the LTA 10U County Cup event at Malvern

Shropshire’s girls team competed at Malvern’s Manor Park, while the boys travelled to Stourbridge.



Both teams gained impressive victories and also played well in the other matches throughout the weekend.



Nikki Hoy, who captained the girls team, praised the team spirit shown by the Shropshire players at Malvern



Illness meant Shropshire travelled with three players – Madelaine, Iris and Clara – for day one of the four-player event, with Carly joining the team for day two.



After a tough opening match ended in defeat against Hereford & Worcester, who were the eventual group winners, Shropshire responded impressively to beat Staffordshire.



The final match against Derbyshire could have gone either way following a series of tie breaks, with Shropshire unfortunate to be narrowly edged out.



Team captain Nikki said: “The team spirit got better as we got to know each other more and the final match against Derbyshire, although we lost, was nearly all match tie breaks and could have gone either way.



“We managed to have Carly with us as the team’s fourth player on the second day which strengthened the team. The team’s fighting spirit was amazing.



“We also had a great team of parents to support us through the wind and rain on Sunday, the second day of the event.”



Shropshire’s boys team were level at 2-2 after the singles matches in both of their opening day fixtures against Hereford & Worcester and Staffordshire.



They were then involved in close doubles matches which just went the way of their opponents to leave the final scoreline 4-2 in both matches.



Shropshire then produced an excellent display on the final day to get the better of Derbyshire 5-1.



The Shropshire team featured Lucas, who went through the weekend unbeaten, Louie, Ollie, Austin and Jasper.



Ollie Gwilt, the captain of the boys team, said: “We had a great weekend at Stourbridge Tennis Club, a very smart venue, welcoming, and the whole weekend was well organised.



“There were two close defeats on the first day with both matches narrowly lost 4-2, however spirits remained high and we were really looking forward to getting back on court on day two.



“It was a big day for us against Derbyshire and the boys produced an unbelievable performance. The boys finished the job in style by taking both doubles victories to win 5-1 – with every match on the final day including a tiebreaker!



“Overall, the boys represented the county very well and and they are all looking forward to next year.”

