Brad Walker finds new club following Shrewsbury Town release

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Brad Walker has found himself a new home not too far away from the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The 25-year-old was one of 12 players let go by Manager Steve Cotterill and has linked up with League Two side Port Vale.

The Billingham born midfielder, who signs a two-year deal at Vale Park, began his career at Hartlepool. Walker, a former Wolves trialist, made his professional debut in August 2013 during a 3-0 away defeat to Rochdale – scoring his first goal against Burton.

His performances saw him rewarded with a nomination for the League Two Apprentice of the Year Award at the 2014 Football League Awards. He would go on to represent Crewe for two seasons and spent time on loan Wrexham.

Walker joined Town in January 2019 and would go on to score four times in 40 matches. He becomes Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke’s first signing of the post season.