17.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 3, 2021

Brad Walker finds new club following Shrewsbury Town release

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Brad Walker has found himself a new home not too far away from the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The 25-year-old was one of 12 players let go by Manager Steve Cotterill and has linked up with League Two side Port Vale.

The Billingham born midfielder, who signs a two-year deal at Vale Park, began his career at Hartlepool. Walker, a former Wolves trialist, made his professional debut in August 2013 during a 3-0 away defeat to Rochdale – scoring his first goal against Burton.

- Advertisement -

His performances saw him rewarded with a nomination for the League Two Apprentice of the Year Award at the 2014 Football League Awards. He would go on to represent Crewe for two seasons and spent time on loan Wrexham.

Walker joined Town in January 2019 and would go on to score four times in 40 matches. He becomes Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke’s first signing of the post season.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP