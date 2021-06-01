Trophies galore for Bridgnorth Golf Club’s Sophie Johnson

Bridgnorth Golf Club’s Sophie Johnson is celebrating after the Shropshire Ladies County Golf (SLCGA) 2021 County Championship.

County President Angela Hinton, Hilary Fowles County 1st team Captain and Sophie Johnson the 2021 Shropshire County Ladies Champion. Photo: Carrie Lees (Bridgnoth GC Ladies Captain)

The Ladies County Championship was held over two days and hosted by Mile End Golf Club near Oswestry. It started with an 18 hole medal qualifying round with the 8 players with the best gross scores going through to the knockout stages.

In the 1st round Sophie beat Abby Birchall from The Shropshire GC 6&5, then played Katelyn Wilkey from Lilleshall Hall GC and won 5 & 4 then in the final, Sophie played the 2019 Champion, Anne Weetman from Llanymynech GC and won 6 & 5 to win the Championship.

Sophie ended her two days golf with the Lady Forester Cup as 2021 County Champion, the Jean Barrowclough Cup for best gross for under 30s and the Nina Howells Cup for best gross qualifying score, which was 71 (1 under). The 3 trophies were presented in a Covid safe manner, by County President Angela Hinton from Bridgnorth GC.

Carrie Lees, Lady Captain for Bridgnorth GC, said that it was a pleasure to attend the County Championships and to watch our ladies play some beautiful golf, especially on the Saturday to be there to see Sophie win in such style – she did herself and Bridgnorth Golf Club proud.